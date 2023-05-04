Alabama EMA hosts hurricane simulation

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane season officially begins next month.

State leaders are making sure they’re prepared when one of these powerful storms hits the gulf coast.

Leaders held a full-scale drill, with more than 100 people and Alabama’s EMA headquarters in Clanton operating today as it would if we were under a hurricane warning.

Alabama forestry, ALEA, ALDOT, and the Red Cross were among agencies involved in the drills.

The response began with a debrief from the national weather service about the conditions, expected threats, and paths of the storm.

The teams will meet before the storm makes land fall and will stay in operation after the storm hits to help with response efforts.

Gregory Robinson, Director of External Affairs of Alabama EMA said these simulations happen annually and are crucial to making sure all agencies understand what to do when the next hurricane hits.

“It’s very important for all of us to be on the same page. We know what our resources are, we understand what our responsibilities are, and we know how we work together to respond to a hurricane impact,” Robinson said. “We have the opportunity to practice that and become better at it.”

Robinson said it’s important for you to practice your emergency response and know what your family will do if there is severe weather.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation

Latest News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican lawmakers say they want to prevent voter fraud by passing...
House approves bill to ban help on absentee ballots, unless from family
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration...
DeSantis to sign bill banning gender-affirming care to kids
One local church is using the month of May to raise awareness for mental health.
Mental health seminar this weekend
Flowers Hospital is receiving special honors from the Leapfrog Group for their top performance...
Flowers Hospital gets 'A' grade for hospital safety
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
Dale County lawsuit