Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

The Crimson Tide has opened termination proceedings against Brad Bohannon
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties and has started the termination process.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - The University of Alabama has started termination proceedings against its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon. UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne confirmed Bohannon will be fired “for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees.”

Bryne said Bohannon has been relieved of his duties and Jason Jackson has been named the interim head coach.

The athletics director said in a statement that ”there will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The exact reason for Bohannon’s termination has not been stated, but it comes just days after ESPN first reported on an emergency order by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report that warned of suspicious gambling activity.

Bohannon was named to his first head coaching position in 2017 when Alabama hired him away from Auburn after 20 months assisting with the Tigers’ program. He had 14 years of assistant coaching experience in the SEC prior to that, with nearly 10 years at Kentucky between 2004-2015.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Who will be the next Henry County Sheriff?
11-year-old injured in Henry County drive-by shooting
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence

Latest News

The Purple Cats earned the extra innings 7-6 win over the Patriots, but Pike Lib take Game 2...
Ariton, Pike split in baseball semis
The Rebels blasted the Wildcats 11-1 for the game 1 victory, then hung on and completed the...
Long breaks out the brooms, on way to baseball semis
The Purple Cats earned the extra innings 7-6 win over the Patriots, but Pike Lib take Game 2...
Ariton, Pike Lib split to force Game 3 in 2A quarterfinals
The Rebels blasted the Wildcats 11-1 for the game 1 victory, then hung on and completed the...
Long gets sweep over St. Luke's to advance to 2A semifinals