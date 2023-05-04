2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several people were injured, two critically, after an ambulance and passenger vehicle collided Thursday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Police and fire medics responded to the scene around noon on Rosa L. Parks Avenue near the West South Boulevard.

Investigators said the driver and a passenger in the sedan suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passengers of the ambulance had non-life threatening injuries.

The ambulance belongs to the Prattville Fire Department, according to the markings on its side. WSFA 12 News has reached out to the City of Prattville for additional details.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

