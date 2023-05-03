Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say

This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
This photo provided by Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff's Office says Sterling was off-duty Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague.(Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An off-duty Walmart employee fatally shot a customer who tried to help a female employee who had gotten into a fight with the gunman, Florida law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

Tironie Sterling, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at a suburban Fort Lauderdale Walmart, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, Sterling went to the Lauderdale Lakes store to meet with a female colleague. They got into an argument that turned into a fight, with Sterling dropping a handgun onto the floor.

A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him, investigators said. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Sterling fled the store, but was arrested hours later, investigators said. He was being held without bond Wednesday awaiting his initial court appearance. It could not be immediately determined if he has an attorney.

Walmart’s press office did not immediately respond to a request made through its website seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday, May 2, 2023, that it is taking bookings for sailings...
Carnival begins selling tickets for Mobile cruises – and tourism officials say that’s just one slice of pie

Latest News

Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Woman says Fla. abortion law forced her to give birth to doomed baby
Kingston, 6, was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his family.
6-year-old shot, killed while playing video games in bed, police say
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Florida woman talks about being forced to carry baby doomed to die at birth
According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.
Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say
A mother and her three children were shot dead at an apartment in Lake Wales, Florida on...
Police kill man suspected of killing Florida mom, 3 kids