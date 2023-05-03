Seminole Co. deputy charged in domestic incident

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection to a Monday domestic incident, according to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Randall Craig Carr was arrested Monday on an aggravated assault charge stemming from an incident with an estranged significant other.

The incident happened at a home on Silver Lake Road in Decatur County.

The victim in the incident was choked and had visible marks, according to an incident report from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Carr was taken to the Decatur County Jail.

“It’s saddening to think about his family at home and his family here,” said Seminole County Sheriff Heath Elliott.

Carr has an extensive law enforcement background. He’s worked with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office for over 15 years. Since the incident, he has been suspended without pay. Elliott said he could be terminated depending on how the investigation unfolds.

“We are all human and human emotions can get involved in things but as an officer, I mean you should be keeping that in check better than your average citizen,” he said.

