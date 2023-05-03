School officials talk safety measures after “kill list” discovered at Decatur Middle School

Decatur Police work to manage traffic around middle school
By Sean Dowling
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities and school officials are investigating a student after he was found with a “kill list” at Decatur Middle School.

Decatur Middle School student faces discipline for “kill list”

Administrators say the student in question never gave off any warning signs or red flags.

Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations and Safety Dwight Satterfield said some students seemed surprised their names were on the list.

“We reached out to each one of the parents that had a child on their list. Most of the students were not aware,” Satterfield said.

Once school officials became aware of the credible threat, the student was immediately removed.

Satterfield credits the school’s three-pronged approach to safety which involves a licensed professional counselor, administrators and School Resource Officers who step in and work together when it comes to school threats.

“We don’t sweep [it] under the rug. We took it very seriously,” Satterfield said. He adds the situation was handled swiftly and by the book.

Sergeant Pamela Revels with the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers says the presence of SROs can make all the difference when there’s a threat on school grounds.

“You have the immediate response to an imminent threat as well as the prevention and intervention,” Sergeant Revels said. “We can’t forget those crucial components because we’d rather stop it before it even happens.”

School is back in session and all parents were notified of the incident in a letter.

The letter states the student was removed from the school environment and faces disciplinary action.

Satterfield says they are still in the due process phase but they will follow the code of conduct for a Class three offense, which usually results in removal from the school environment.

