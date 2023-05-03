SARCOA sees record crowd at Older Americans Day

Hundreds of seniors were in attendance where they were able to get information on their health, reunite with friends, and meet new ones.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: May. 3, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SARCOA Area Agency on Aging celebrated Older Americans Day at the National Peanut Festival Fairground on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Hundreds of seniors were in attendance where they were able to get information on their health, reunite with friends, meet new ones, enjoy several aspects of entertainment, and take part in giveaways.

This is a tradition the agency has hosted for more than 30 years. This year is the second time it’s been held since the pandemic.

SARCOA tells News4 this year they hosted a record crowd.  Kelcie Graves is SARCOA’s Gateway to Community Living Transition Coordinator. She said they are happy to honor and celebrate these seniors’ contributions made to the community.

Sometimes you get cooped up in the house and this may be the only time they get out to be able to socialize with one another,” Graves said. “We also have several volunteers here so they are getting to meet other people out in the community, and like I said we have the vendors here so they are getting to see what else is out in the community.”

Breda Glasgow is one of the many seniors who attended. She said she always looks forward to the music and entertainment the event offers.

“It means a lot to me, it gives me the  opportunity to get out of the house because I am retired now so it means a lot to me and I also bring my husband out here as well,” Glasgow said. “We are having a great time.”

Glasgow is no stranger to the event. She has been to Older Americans Day several times and said she is already looking forward to next year.

“I would like to say to SARCOA, ‘Thank you for your hospitality, we love you,’” Glasgow said.

Tune in to News4 next Thursday at 4 and 10 for the next installment of Wiregrass Gives Back featuring SARCOA.

