Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth Rebels and Headland Rams locked up regional berths to Gulf Shores. Area crown on the line.

In the top of the first, Jazzy Andrews smashed a ball in the gap and all three runs scored on a bases clearing double to take a 4-nothing lead in the first.

In the bottom half of the first, Headland had runners on second and third and Reagan Lunsford went the other way as she hit a line drive into right field and one run scored. Rams looked to score, but the Rebels executed the relay to cut the run down at the plate to end the inning.

Rebels got it done in four innings as they won 16-1 and both teams head to Gulf Shores next week.

