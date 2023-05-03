Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland

Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland
Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Rehobeth Rebels and Headland Rams locked up regional berths to Gulf Shores. Area crown on the line.

In the top of the first, Jazzy Andrews smashed a ball in the gap and all three runs scored on a bases clearing double to take a 4-nothing lead in the first.

In the bottom half of the first, Headland had runners on second and third and Reagan Lunsford went the other way as she hit a line drive into right field and one run scored. Rams looked to score, but the Rebels executed the relay to cut the run down at the plate to end the inning.

Rebels got it done in four innings as they won 16-1 and both teams head to Gulf Shores next week.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence

Latest News

Houston Academy takes home wins on the soccer field
Houston Academy takes home wins on the soccer field
Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland
Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland
Wiregrass teams in the baseball quarter finals
Wiregrass teams in the baseball quarter finals
NFL Flag Announces 2023 tournament schedule, one stop in Dothan