NFL Flag Announces 2023 tournament schedule, one stop in Dothan

By Briana Jones
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - NFL FLAG announced its 2023 schedule featuring six additional NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments after record-setting participation in 2022 and an increased demand across the country. The 2023 season marks 25 years of hosting NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments.

The schedule for the now 22-tournament-season officially kicked off in Kansas City in April during the 2023 NFL Draft weekend. First-time tournaments will be held in four other cities – Nashville, Tenn. (June 11), Pittsburgh, Pa. (June 24), Jacksonville, Fla. (July 29) and Dothan, Ala. (TBD).

The regional tournaments will include flag football for all youth athletes between the ages of 8u and 17u and more opportunities for girls as well. The 2023 NFL Draft weekend will also host the debut of adult flag, which has already reached full registration.

NFL FLAG Regional Tournaments are exclusive to teams who participate in NFL FLAG Leagues and all regional tournaments are supported by the NFL club in the nearest market. More than 1,000 NFL FLAG teams are expected to take the field in the 2023 season, ranging from youth athletes under eight years old up to 17 years old with four different girls’ brackets.

About NFL FLAG NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,800 locally operated leagues and over 585,000 youth athletes across all 50 states and Canada. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. RCX Sports is the official operator of NFL FLAG. Learn more online at nflflag.com.

