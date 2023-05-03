District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to authorities, the number of complaints about Dothan private investigator William “Bill” Robinson is swelling.

“Our office has received numerous calls as have police,” Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman told News4 on Tuesday.

His statement comes one day after police arrested Robison on five Theft by Deception charges, claiming he accepted payments for services he never performed.

“Bonnie,” one of his alleged victims, said she shelled out $17,000 to Robison but he did not perform the work that he promised.

At her request and because of the nature of her case, News4 did not make her name public.

“Bonnie” said she first contacted Robison in August 2020, but nearly three years later, he has not provided her with the results of the investigation.

“He ruined my chances of being able to solve my investigation,” she said.

Another woman with a pending lawsuit against Robison claims his negligence cost more than “Bonnie” said she lost.

That alleged victim claims Robison has strung her along for years, as she doled out cash and provided an SUV and motorcycle he said was needed in the investigation and which, that woman claims, he has not returned.

A police affidavit claims officers found $47,800 when they executed search warrants at Robison’s Wicksburg home in addition to 50 firearms, three personal watercraft, two ATVs, six passenger vehicles with clear titles, and several bank account records.

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland froze Robinson’s bank accounts

