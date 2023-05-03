Cool Thursday Morning, Then Turning Warmer

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Near-record lows are possible again Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the middle 40s to near 50°. Warmer air gradually builds in for the remainder of the week, with humidity levels increasing starting Friday. The extra moisture will lead to pop-up showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°.  Winds light NW-N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°.  Winds light NE/SE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 66° High: 84° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/S at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

