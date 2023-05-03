Cool Thursday Morning, Then Turning Warmer
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Near-record lows are possible again Thursday morning with temperatures dipping into the middle 40s to near 50°. Warmer air gradually builds in for the remainder of the week, with humidity levels increasing starting Friday. The extra moisture will lead to pop-up showers and thunderstorms this weekend.
TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds light NW-N.
TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 82°. Winds NW at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds light NE/SE.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 85° 40%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 84° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 87° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 85° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 88° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE/S at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.