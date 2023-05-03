City withdraws from Farm Center deal at county’s request

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in over a year, Houston County Farm Center ownership isn’t in limbo.

The Dothan City Commission voted Tuesday to cancel its purchase contract for the delipidated arena and surrounding 38 acres developed by Houston County government decades ago.

Dothan had intended to buy the property for slightly above $2 million, and while that deal is off the city retains its 16 percent Farm Center ownership.

Taking the deal off the table is gratifying to county commissioners who feel an emotional tie to the venue that once hosted star-studded concerts, National Peanut Festival, and world-class agricultural events.

While those glory days won’t return, Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe hopes the county can save the facility’s ambiance.

Plans could include a farmers’ market and other agricultural attractions, Shoupe told News4 last month.

The county will develop a timetable for the project after Tuesday’s city commission vote.

