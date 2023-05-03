City withdraws from Farm Center deal at county’s request

Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.
Houston County Farm Center in this undated photo.(GRAY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time in over a year, Houston County Farm Center ownership isn’t in limbo.

The Dothan City Commission voted Tuesday to cancel its purchase contract for the delipidated arena and surrounding 38 acres developed by Houston County government decades ago.

Dothan had intended to buy the property for slightly above $2 million, and while that deal is off the city retains its 16 percent Farm Center ownership.

Taking the deal off the table is gratifying to county commissioners who feel an emotional tie to the venue that once hosted star-studded concerts, National Peanut Festival, and world-class agricultural events.

While those glory days won’t return, Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe hopes the county can save the facility’s ambiance.

Plans could include a farmers’ market and other agricultural attractions, Shoupe told News4 last month.

The county will develop a timetable for the project after Tuesday’s city commission vote.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
A police car.
HCSO seeks public’s help in strong armed robbery case
A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients

Latest News

Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
District attorney: Complaints about private eye pouring in
A Jefferson County woman who gave birth at 17 weeks is working to change state law when it...
The ‘Genesis Act’ calls for state to issue nonviable birth certificates
Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland
Rehobeth wins softball area tournament over Headland