City commissioners vote ‘no’ in Farm Center deal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan opted not to buy the Houston County Farm Center.

Just weeks ago -- county commissioners asked the city to take their original offer back.

If the city were to buy, plans for the historic building would’ve included a farmer’s market.

City commissioner Bradley Bedwell said buying the building really wouldn’t benefit his district.

Right now it’s unknown what will happen to the building.

