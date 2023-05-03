Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed

Auburn 5-year-old’s curiosity leads to good deed
By Josiah Berry
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Last Fall, the Auburn Public Safety Communications Center received a heartwarming request from a five-year-old child visiting their grandmother.

The child wanted to meet a police officer, and the department wasted no time making it happen.

Lieutenant Darrell Downing, Corporal Garth Ellenburg, and Officer Matthew Pavey were dispatched to meet the child. They went above and beyond to make a lasting impression.

As they interacted with the child, they engaged in playful banter and even gave a tour of their patrol car.

Months later, the child’s grandmother, Mrs. Linda Fenty, visited the Auburn Police Department to express gratitude for the officers’ kindness and compassion. She brought a beautiful gift of over twenty handmade quilts as a token of her appreciation. She says it was a group effort as materials for the quilts were contributed by members of the Far Flung Quilters Group, an international guild which meets annually in Asheville, NC.

“I would like to offer a sincere thank you to those who donated fabric to this cause, as well as the quilt-maker. We understand that it takes a lot of time, skill, and funds to make these quilts. We are grateful for their donation,” says Chief Cedric Anderson.

These gifts will be given away as comfort quilts to child victims that Auburn Police encounter on scene of traumatic events, as well as donated to local organizations in the Auburn community.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

