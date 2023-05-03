Another sunny day

SYNOPSIS - Temperatures are in the 50s again this morning with another afternoon ahead in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunshine will be plentiful this afternoon as well, we will have sunny days till the end of the week then rain returns for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday afternoon we will see the chance of pop-up showers and storms just like we would during the summertime. Temperatures will remain warm over the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s. The start of next week also brings the chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours, the chance looks to stick around for most of next week some any outdoor stuff you need to do get it done over the next few days.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 79°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 50°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 80°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 86° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 85° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 83° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.