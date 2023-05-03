122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation

122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - 122 animals were removed from a Blakely residence as an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, Blakely Police Department executed a search warrant 86 Weaver Dr.

They rescued 23 dogs, 21 cats, 17 rabbits, 26 chickens, 23 Guinea pigs, 8 reptiles, and 4 ferrets.

Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38 were arrested and booked into the Early County Jail. They are currently facing 3 felony counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals with dozens more counts expected, per the BPD on Facebook.

New homes for many of the animals have already been found but several dogs and cats were taken to Blakely Animal Control.

