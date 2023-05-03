122 animals removed in Blakely cruelty investigation

BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) - 122 animals were removed from a Blakely residence as an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty.

On Wednesday, Blakely Police Department executed a search warrant 86 Weaver Dr.

They rescued 23 dogs, 21 cats, 17 rabbits, 26 chickens, 23 Guinea pigs, 8 reptiles, and 4 ferrets.

Crystal Groves, 39, and Jackolyn Groves, 38 were arrested and booked into the Early County Jail. They are currently facing 3 felony counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals with dozens more counts expected, per the BPD on Facebook.

New homes for many of the animals have already been found but several dogs and cats were taken to Blakely Animal Control.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.