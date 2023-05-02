Troy golf student named All-Sun Belt First Team

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy sophomore and Dothan native Brantley Scott has been named to the All-Sun Belt First Team.

Coming off the best individual season in Troy’s Division I history, Scott is expected to receive a bid into the NCAA Championship when the field is announced Wednesday afternoon. He finished his season ranked third in the Sun Belt with his No. 122 national ranking.

He finished in the top 10 six different times, with top 25 finishes in all but one tournament. Scott shot under-par in 14 of his 30 rounds and in the 60s in 10 of those 14 rounds.

Scott, who tied for fourth at the Sun Belt Championship last week, carries a 71.76 career stroke average into the NCAA Championship with 29 rounds under-par out of a possible 63.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.