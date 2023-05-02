Pet of the Week: Lovely Lady

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a lovely feline named Lady.

Lady is a 2-year-old, white, domestic short hair. Lady will need to be an inside-only cat due to her being deaf.

She has been spayed and is ready for her forever home.

Lady also has a brother, Pacey who is solid white as well.

If you are interested in learning more about Lady or Pacey we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to head over to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8 A.M.-5 P.M.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

