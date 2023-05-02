Pedestrian killed in weekend hit-and-run near Troy

An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike...
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed. ALEA has since identified the victim as 31-year-old Troy resident Roger James Zorn Jr.

According to investigators, Zorn was hit by a vehicle just before 4 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 231, near the 175 mile marker in Pike County. That’s about four miles south of Troy.

ALEA said the driver of the vehicle that hit Zorn left the scene of the crash. No details on the identity of the driver or type of vehicle they were driving has been released.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call (334) 983-4587.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected

Latest News

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.
Man pleads guilty to killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church
CHIOR
Tri-State Community Choir
enterprise principal
Enterprise High School Assistant Principal arrested
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs listens in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case