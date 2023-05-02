Pedestrian killed in weekend hit-and-run near Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend in Pike County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed. ALEA has since identified the victim as 31-year-old Troy resident Roger James Zorn Jr.

According to investigators, Zorn was hit by a vehicle just before 4 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 231, near the 175 mile marker in Pike County. That’s about four miles south of Troy.

ALEA said the driver of the vehicle that hit Zorn left the scene of the crash. No details on the identity of the driver or type of vehicle they were driving has been released.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call (334) 983-4587.

