One more breezy day

SYNOPSIS - Another cool start this morning in the middle to upper 50s but we will warm back up into the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Sunshine will stick around through Thursday, but today will be breezy once again so keep that in mind for any outdoor activities. Clouds will roll back in by Friday with rain chances back in the forecast for the weekend, right now it doesn’t look like a washout. Saturday looks to be scattered with our best chance of rain coming in on Sunday. Next week we really crank the heat up with the chance of seeing our first 90° day of the year with more on the way.

TODAY - Sunny. High near 80°. Winds W 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 80°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 64° High: 83° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 86° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 87° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

