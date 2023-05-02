May Chapter Chat: Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Chapter Chat: 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
By Cassidy Lee
Published: May. 2, 2023
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s never a bad time to introduce new habits into your life. Here at News4, with the help of the Dothan Houston County Library System, we are encouraging you to do so through reading.

This month. Chapter Chat presents a perfect read for summer.

Director of the Houston County Library Chris Warren brought Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt.

“I figured with summer right around the corner and with Water World about to open, I wanted to pick something with a water related theme,” Warren explained.

Remarkably Bright Creatures is a relatively new book, coming out just last year. It’s Van Pelt’s debut novel and was selected as a “Read with Jenna” book club book.

This month's Chapter Chat highlights Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
This month's Chapter Chat highlights Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt(Shelbyvanpelt.com)

The novel follows a night cleaning woman at an aquarium, Tova, who forms an interesting friendship with an octopus.

“The book is really good because it’s told through alternate chapters,” Warren said. “Some of them in third person focusing on Tova and then the rest are actually from Marcellus the octopus’s point of view.”

Warren said that he always looks for books that are a little bit different when selecting a book for Chapter Chat.

“This one in particular is just really well written, it’s a very heartwarming story,” Warren said. “All of the characters are very human, I’ll go ahead and tell you, even the octopus.”

Warren emphasized the importance of reading as a good habit for everyone.

“We try to make sure that we’re encouraging people of all ages, from birth up through adulthood, to read,” Warren said.

If you’re interested in grabbing a copy of Remarkably Bright Creatures, the Dothan Houston County Library System has print copies available at all of their branches. It is also available through their e-book app and as an audiobook.

To get signed up for a library card, visit one of their locations and a member of their staff will help set you up.

Aside from their catalog of books, the DHCLS offers a wide array of events. A summer reading group designed for kids, teens, and their favorite adults is set to kick off on May 22. Craft classes, writing groups, and yoga classes are also available at the library.

To see everything the DHCLS has to offer, visit their website.

