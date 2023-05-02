Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County judge has ordered that bank accounts belonging to an indicted private investigator be frozen after police say they found hundreds of thousands in cash and property at William “Bill” Robison, Jr.’s home.

District Attorney Russ Goodman had asked that Regions Bank be ordered to hold those funds following the arrest Robison on Monday.

Circuit Judge Maurice “John-John” Steensland issued the freeze order at about 4 p.m.

A police affidavit claims officers found $47,800 when they executed search warrants at Robison’s Wicksburg home in addition to 50 firearms, three personal watercraft, two ATVs, six passenger vehicles with clear titles, and several bank account records.

Goodman said Robison had made several “large” bank deposits over the past 30 days and operated without a city of Dothan business license since last year.

A grand jury returned four Theft by Deception indictments against Robison and his company, Get Evidence Now LLC, and police say they are investigating other charges.

Meanwhile, one alleged victim who learned of Robison’s arrest from a News 4 Breaking story said that Robison instructed her to deposit $3500 in a Regions bank account to pay for his services but never performed the work involving a domestic matter.

Another alleged victim claimed she lost nearly $20,000, and law enforcement believes Robinson duped others out of more significant amounts.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.