HCSO seeks public’s help in strong armed robbery case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two strong armed robbery suspects.

On Monday afternoon, a Strong Armed Robbery was reported to the HCSO at the Dollar General in Wicksburg, AL.

The HCSO urges anyone with information about the identity of the two suspects pictured below to call the Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4808.

