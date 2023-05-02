Fabulous May Weather Continues!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of great weather continues, with cool nights and pleasant days through Thursday. We’ll warm back into the middle 80s on Friday, with middle 80s for the weekend, too, as rain chances return. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will carry into next week with elevated humidity levels.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°.  Winds WNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 79°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°.  Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 66° High: 83° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 85° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected

Latest News

Color The Weather 05-02-23
Color The Weather 05-02-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-02-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-02-23
Color The Weather 04-24-23
Color The Weather 04-24-23
Color The Weather 04-25-23
Color The Weather 04-25-23