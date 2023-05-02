Fabulous May Weather Continues!

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of great weather continues, with cool nights and pleasant days through Thursday. We’ll warm back into the middle 80s on Friday, with middle 80s for the weekend, too, as rain chances return. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will carry into next week with elevated humidity levels.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 50°. Winds WNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 79°. Winds NW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 83° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 85° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

