Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2021. A judge on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, delayed a long-awaited hearing in a criminal case against former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs. Police say Ruggs was under the influence in November 2021 when his Corvette slammed into Tina Tintor's SUV. The woman and her pet dog, Max, were killed.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye | (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File))
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will plead guilty in a fatal DUI crash from Nov. 2021 in Las Vegas, his lawyers confirmed to FOX5 Tuesday morning.

Ruggs was accused of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog, Max, in Nov. 2021.

Woman killed in crash involving ex-Raiders player remembered as smart, charismatic

David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Ruggs, provided the below statement to FOX5:

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected

Latest News

CHIOR
Tri-State Community Choir
enterprise principal
Enterprise High School Assistant Principal arrested
Nestled in Slocomb Alabama, Wiregrass cheese farmers show News4 what makes them proud to be a...
Working Cows Dairy and why they are proud to be farmers
Nestled in Slocomb Alabama, Wiregrass cheese farmers show News4 what makes them proud to be a...
Proud To Be A Farmer: Working Cows Dairy