Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI case
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs will plead guilty in a fatal DUI crash from Nov. 2021 in Las Vegas, his lawyers confirmed to FOX5 Tuesday morning.
Ruggs was accused of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman and her dog, Max, in Nov. 2021.
David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing Ruggs, provided the below statement to FOX5:
“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved.”
