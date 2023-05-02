Enterprise school administrator charged with domestic violence

Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo
Tracy Cantlope's Dothan Police Department booking photo(Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise High School assistant principal faces criminal charges.

Dothan police arrested 49-year-old Tracy Dyoun Cantlope Sunday on third-degree Domestic Violence allegations, jail records show.

The charge is a misdemeanor, and he was released on bond.

A police spokesperson said the charges involved a dispute between Cantlope and a family member.

Cantlope’s school biography shows he is married with three children, and a graduate of Northview High School in Dothan.

An email to Enterprise City Schools has been sent seeking comment.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
William Lewis Robison – Theft of Property by Deception 1st Degree X5
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected

Latest News

Chapter Chat: 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Chapter Chat: 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'
Abbeville Christian celebrates their teachers
Abbeville Christian celebrates their teachers
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
Judge freezes bank accounts of Dothan private investigator
Dothan boys and girls soccer win first round games
Dothan Wolves rack up first round wins