Enterprise goes unbeaten in area tournament

The Wildcats take this one 16-1
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise hosted Jeff Davis.

Pitching dominated as the Wildcats gave up a run.

Jamie Jackson struck out the side in the first.

The bats came to life in the bottom of the first.

Skylar Frey cranked one to the outfield. It burned the center fielder and the Wildcats scored as Taylor Danford was in standing up.

The Wildcats batted around as Kinley Hutto smashed a ball into right field. That one bounced off the wall and more Wildcats scored as Enterprise led 8-1 in the first inning.

The Wildcats went onto win 16-1.

