Dothan wins in area tournament

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Game one of the day for the Class 7A Area softball tournament on Tuesday was between the Dothan Wolves and Prattville Lions

It was a pitcher’s duel for the first seven innings.

Scoreless in the 8th as Dothan broke it open with a shallow fly ball from Maylee Lancaster which was just out of the reach of the diving right fielder and all three runners scored on the play.

The Lions capitalized on a critical error to tie the game back up at three in the 8th.

In the top of the 9th now, the Wolves kept scoring. Brantlee McCarthy hit a deep fly ball to dead center field and it kept going as it went over the fence. The Wolves took a 5-3 lead in the 9th.

Dothan went onto win 6-3 in 9 innings.

