Dothan boys and girls soccer win first round games

Dothan boys and girls soccer win first round games
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A good crowd on hand as the Dothan girls soccer team looked to move onto the second round.

Second half, Dothan led as Marah Delgado fought through a defender as she got it up high and it went over the goalie’s head for a Wolves goal.

Dothan would lead 3-2 and looked for a bit of a cushion, Delgado again beat the goalie and the Wolves enjoyed a two-score lead.

Just about halfway through the second half, Lauren Yu was all alone with just the goalie to beat and she did the lead grew to 5-2 with just over 15 to play.

The Dothan Lady Wolves went onto win this one 5-2.

The boys looked to defeat the Bulldogs as well and move on.

Opelika had a corner kick. Blake Rouse was locked down at goalkeeper and Opelika couldn’t get much of anything in the first.

11 minutes left in the first, Wolves pressured and some great footwork from Paulensky Philemond as he fooled the defender and passed a perfect ball right to Wesley Farmer who scored on the goalie. The Wolves took a 1-0 lead.

That would be all the Wolves needed with Rouse. His hands were ball magnets Tuesday night as nothing got passed him this game.

Dothan shutout Opelika as the Wolves won 5-0.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected
Security increased after Dothan school threat
A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District...
Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney

Latest News

Enterprise vs Jeff Davis | High School Softball
Enterprise goes unbeaten in area tournament
Dothan v Prattville | High school softball
Dothan wins in area tournament
Dothan boys and girls soccer win first round games
Dothan Wolves rack up first round wins
Enterprise vs Jeff Davis | High School Softball
Enterprise vs Jeff Davis | High School Softball