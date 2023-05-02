Dothan boys and girls soccer win first round games

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A good crowd on hand as the Dothan girls soccer team looked to move onto the second round.

Second half, Dothan led as Marah Delgado fought through a defender as she got it up high and it went over the goalie’s head for a Wolves goal.

Dothan would lead 3-2 and looked for a bit of a cushion, Delgado again beat the goalie and the Wolves enjoyed a two-score lead.

Just about halfway through the second half, Lauren Yu was all alone with just the goalie to beat and she did the lead grew to 5-2 with just over 15 to play.

The Dothan Lady Wolves went onto win this one 5-2.

The boys looked to defeat the Bulldogs as well and move on.

Opelika had a corner kick. Blake Rouse was locked down at goalkeeper and Opelika couldn’t get much of anything in the first.

11 minutes left in the first, Wolves pressured and some great footwork from Paulensky Philemond as he fooled the defender and passed a perfect ball right to Wesley Farmer who scored on the goalie. The Wolves took a 1-0 lead.

That would be all the Wolves needed with Rouse. His hands were ball magnets Tuesday night as nothing got passed him this game.

Dothan shutout Opelika as the Wolves won 5-0.

