Alabama expands income guidelines for WIC program, more families now eligible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to feeding your family, it is costing more and more at the grocery store, but state leaders are working to help. Alabama is changing the income guidelines for its WIC program meaning more families could qualify for assistance.

Jefferson County has 13,000 participants in the WIC program right now. Leaders with the health department said they have had women call before that are right on the financial cusp, but don’t qualify. With the new income threshold, officials said now those families will now likely qualify.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level. For families of two, that’s about $700 a week, and for a family of four, it’s $1,068 a week.

Officials with the Jefferson County WIC program said the income thresholds change every year, depending on the federal poverty line, but this year is a bigger increase than normal.

Nutrition Service Coordinator for the Jefferson County WIC Program Natalie Clements said with the cost of groceries increasing, this will open up the option for assistance to more families in the county.

“It’s just going to make it easier for other families that were right on the cusp of qualifying before,” Clements said. “They should be eligible now. I think it is going to be good too, because there are people who don’t qualify for some other programs, but now probably could qualify for WIC.”

Clements said she doesn’t know exactly how many people in the county will now qualify for the program, but they are booking appointments a few weeks out right now. She said you should call the health department and schedule an appointment if you think you may qualify.

Click here to see the new income guidelines.

