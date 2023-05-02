Abbeville High School principal to retire

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Long-time Abbeville High School principal Darryl Brooks is retiring.

He was a teacher and basketball coach at the school in 2001 when a destructive tornado hit the city.

Brooks has been the principal of the school for 10 years and in education for over thirty years.

He says his decision to retire is something he has had plenty of time to think about.

“You know when you have been an administrator for a lot of years, sometimes you just know it’s time to turn over the reigns and let someone else to continue to move the school forward in the right direction,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he will miss the staff, students, and parents. He looks forward to supporting whoever is appointed for the next school year.

