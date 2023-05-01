The trio that convicted Coley McCraney

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - As Alabama’s attorney general, Steve Marshall is used to living in the limelight, and with possible political ambitions beyond his current office, he probably doesn’t mind the attention.

So, one could assume that Marshall would be front and center in arguably the most infamous criminal case ever in southeast Alabama---that of Coley McCraney.

And he did lead a successful team that got the conviction police and prosecutors had desperately sought for decades but depended on others to provide the prosecution’s meat and potatoes.

Jimmy Thomas, an assistant attorney general, spent months preparing for this case, and Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey longer.

Marshall trusted them to end 24 years of cold case frustration inflicted by the senseless murders of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, 17-year-old Dothan students shot in 1999.

The attorney general called Thomas the glue that held the prosecution together.

“He (took responsibility for) every technical witness, every person from the Department of Forensic Sciences; that is not an easy lift,” Marshall said after the jury sentenced McCraney, 49, to life without parole last week.

While Marshall did rebuttals, he relied on Thomas, who systemically reviewed the evidence with the seven-woman, six-man Dale County jury during closing arguments.

Massey delivered opening arguments, using his “aw shucks good ole’ country boy” demeanor to make the critical first impression on a jury that would listen to days of testimony.

“Frankly, my job was to stay out of the way and make sure I allowed skilled people to be able to do their work and be able to get the result we got,” Marshall said.

He also credited another Dale County assistant district attorney, David Emery, who pursued this capital murder case until an unfortunate bicycle accident forced him from it in October.

“His dedication and work with law enforcement is what allowed us to be successful here,” he said of Emery, Dale County’s district attorney when the murders occurred and who currently serves in a supernumerary capacity.

Marshall stepped in afterward.

The attorney general’s office will handle McCraney’s appeal.

