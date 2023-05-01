News4 “Hometown Tour” continues in Enterprise

By Cassidy Lee
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News4 team is headed to Enterprise Friday, May 5 as part of our second “Hometown Tour.”

Newscasts, starting with Live at Lunch, will be live in Downtown Enterprise.

Stop by and meet the team and get some free News4 gear.

We look forward to highlighting what makes Enterprise special, including live performances and interviews.

The tour continues on May 12 in Daleville.

