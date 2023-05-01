A little breezy this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Starting this Monday off in the upper 40s to lower 50s, this afternoon we will be back in the upper 70s for highs with breezy conditions again with gust as high as 30 mph. We will remain breezy over the next few days with sunny skies and temperatures hanging around the upper 70s to lower 80s. We look to stay dry for the rest of the week with highs slowly warming into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week. This weekend we will see the chance of a few showers return on Saturday and Sunday but the severe threat with this looks very low at this point. The long range forecast is looking a little wetter for next week as well.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds W 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Clear. Low near 52°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Sunny. High near 80°. Winds W 10-20 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 78° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 85° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 64° High: 83° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 84° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- * Small Craft Advisory * Rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 4-6 ft

