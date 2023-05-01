Lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping in a car with a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama lawmakers passed House Bill 3, which will prohibit smoking and vaping in a car with a child that is 14 years old or younger.

The new law will apply if the windows of the car are up or down.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham). This bill has been introduced to the legislation twice before but did not pass. Representative Hollis said she feels like the bill’s outcome this year was different because lawmakers understood that her main goal was to protect children, not regulate if people smoke.

“People realized that I was not trying to regulate their body and tell them what they put in and out of their body,” Rep. Hollis said. “I can just jump out of a car, you can just jump out of a car but when you have kids they don’t have a choice, they cannot jump out of the car.”

If you are caught, the offense can only be charged as a secondary violation. Rep. Hollis said if you get pulled over and a cop has probable cause that you were smoking in the car with a child present, you can be fined up to $100.

David Battle with a Partnership for a Drug-Free Community said he agrees that the way to hold parents accountable is to make them pay for it.

“To pay up is to wake up,” Battle said. “Usually when you hit somebody in the pocket, that’s when it dawns on them that ‘wait a minute, I need to take a look at this’.”

Secondhand smoke from cigarettes and vapes can stick to clothes, furniture and car seats then causing people to breathe in nicotine, heavy metals, ultra-fine particles and cancerous chemicals.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says many parents may not know about the health effects of secondhand smoke, so the most important thing to do is educate yourself.

“I think it’s important to realize that young children are at risk from these products,” Dr. Stubblefield said. “They do want to protect their children, people want to protect their kids. So I think this is something that people should understand and should understand the risks.”

The bill is now awaiting the Governor’s signature to become law.

