Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients

The grand jury indictments allege that William (Bill) Robison, owner of Robison Investigative Services, took large sums from clients but did not perform the services he promised
(WBKO)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman confirmed on Monday.

The grand jury indictments allege that William (Bill) Robison, owner of Robison Investigative Services, took large sums from clients but did not perform the services he promised.

The investigation spanned several months amid customer complaints that Robinson illegally took several hundred thousand dollars.

Copies of the indictments revealing the exact amount contained in the allegations were not immediately available.

Robison Legal Services, also known as Get Evidence Now, specializes in spousal infidelity, child custody, and surveillance investigations, among other services, according to its website.

It is not immediately known if Robison has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Robison’s booking photo will be published when it becomes available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected
Security increased after Dothan school threat
Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old
CANCELED: Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old
Enterprise woman dies after 51 years in nursing home
Police said Jeremy Mercier was charged after a shipment of fentanyl was sent to a Maine...
Police: Man shipped $3 million worth of fentanyl to restaurant

Latest News

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and...
More Alabamians eligible for WIC after income guidelines increased
The prosecution team for the Coley McCraney Trial.
The trio that convicted Coley McCraney
Right now, there's a bipartisan push in Congress calling for oversight and accountability at...
Lawmakers introduce bipartisan legislation to end child abuse at residential treatment facilities
Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old
CANCELED: Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old