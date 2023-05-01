Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan private investigator faces Theft by Deception charges, Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman confirmed on Monday.

The grand jury indictments allege that William (Bill) Robison, owner of Robison Investigative Services, took large sums from clients but did not perform the services he promised.

The investigation spanned several months amid customer complaints that Robinson illegally took several hundred thousand dollars.

Copies of the indictments revealing the exact amount contained in the allegations were not immediately available.

Robison Legal Services, also known as Get Evidence Now, specializes in spousal infidelity, child custody, and surveillance investigations, among other services, according to its website.

It is not immediately known if Robison has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Robison’s booking photo will be published when it becomes available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.