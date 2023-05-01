Gorgeous Stretch Of Weather!

SYNOPSIS – Simply gorgeous weather for early May is here, with pleasant days, cool nights and plenty of sunshine. We’ll see significantly warmer air arrive for Friday, lasting into the weekend and beyond. Extra moisture returns at that point, too, leading to pop-up showers and thunderstorms starting Saturday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 50°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 80°. Winds W at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 53°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 0%

THU: Sunny. Low: 50° High: 80° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 62° High: 86° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 83° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

