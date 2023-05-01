Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study shows artificial sweeteners, erythritol can be linked to a greater risk for heart attack and stroke.

Erythritol is a natural sweetener that can be found in some fruits at low levels. It’s processed through fermented corn when it’s made to sell commercially.

This specific sweetener was shown to make the blood platelets sticky which can cause blood clots.

Dr. John Parks with Ascension St. Vincent East said we need to be careful about how much of these artificial sweeteners we are consuming, but everything is good in moderation.

“Everything is good in moderation. A little bit of these artificial sweeteners are not bad. If you’re eating a whole tub of keto ice cream that’s probably not good for you.”

Dr. Parks said if you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth and stay healthy, eat whole foods like fruit.

If you are concerned about the links between artificial sweeteners and heart disease, Dr. Parks recommends talking to your doctor to learn more about what that risk looks like for you.

