Abbeville Christian Academy extends bus route to Headland

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Abbeville Christian Academy has big changes coming up in the 2023-2024 school year in regard to bus routes.

Starting next school year, the academy will extend its bus route to Headland.

The decision to extend the bus route came after concerns about transportation were raised by parents.

Abbeville Christian has had a bus route to Eufaula for a few years now and believes it has contributed to significant growth over the past two years.

Administrators at the school hope that the results from the Headland route turn out to be just as good as the ones for Eufaula.

