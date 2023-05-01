Abbeville Christian celebrates their teachers

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Next week is National Teachers Appreciation Week, but the faculty and staff at Abbeville Christian Academy are getting an early start on celebrating their educators.

A smoothie station was set up at the school for teachers, thanking them for a “smooth” school year.

Amanda Ates, headmaster at Abbeville Christian Academy, believes that appreciation goes way beyond just gifts.

“Everyone has that special teacher that they can remember. Beyond the material items that teachers typically need, just appreciation and understanding. I believe that it is a tough job but it is a job that every single person in our job loves and you can tell,” Ates said.

National Teachers Appreciation Day is officially observed Tuesday, May 2, 2023 with National Teachers Appreciation week taking place May 8-12.

