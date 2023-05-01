4 dead in Mojave Desert community after shooting report

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the...
Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the deaths of four people after a report of a shooting in a small Mojave Desert community.

Deputies responding late Sunday found four people “suffering from traumatic assault injuries” in the unincorporated community of Mojave, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a brief press release.

Three of the people died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at an area hospital, the office said.

“Homicide detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing,” the office said.

No information on identities or other details were immediately released.

Mojave is in the high desert about 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security increased after Dothan school threat
Convicted embezzler Starla Ruth Ingram in Houston County court on October 5, 2018.
$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected
Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old
CANCELED: Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old
Enterprise woman dies after 51 years in nursing home
Pedestrian killed generic
Man walking along Geneva County highway killed

Latest News

Indictments: Dothan private eye stole from unsuspecting clients
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of the Cinderella Castle at the...
DeSantis board approves suing Disney in response to lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
LIVE: White House salutes small businesses
FILE - This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman...
‘El Chapo’ sons charged with smuggling cheap fentanyl to US
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold in fire sale to JPMorgan