Warming Up

From the 4Warn Weather Center Meteorologist Emily Acton:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A beautiful work week in store for the Wiregrass. We will warm up into 80s most afternoons with partly cloudy sky conditions each day. A small chance of showers possible by next weekend!

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 79°. Winds W at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds W at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 78° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 84° 20%

SAT: Any rain ends early, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 66° High: 83° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 4-6 feet.

