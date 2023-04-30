Security increased after Dothan school threat

A police source told News 4 that the student posted what appeared to be a threatening message on Snapchat.
(WOWT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan school expelled a student after what the school considered credible threats.

Emmanuel Christian School emailed parents on Saturday night, informing them of the matter.

“The student will not be allowed back to school and is no longer enrolled at ECS,” the email stated. “The Dothan Police will be providing an armed officer to help protect the school until the threat is resolved.”

“The safety of your children is priority one,” the email concluded.

