Security increased after Dothan school threat

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan school expelled a student after what the school considered credible threats.

Emmanuel Christian School emailed parents on Saturday night, informing them of the matter.

“The student will not be allowed back to school and is no longer enrolled at ECS,” the email stated. “The Dothan Police will be providing an armed officer to help protect the school until the threat is resolved.”

A police source told News 4 that the student posted what appeared to be a threatening message on Snapchat.

“The safety of your children is priority one,” the email concluded.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.