Enterprise police searching for missing 12-year-old

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Grayson Hodges.

Grayson is a 12-year-old white male, that may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment.

He was last seen on April 30, 2023, at approximately 7:30 am wearing a black shirt and black pants, and black, blue, and orange New Balance shoes in the area of Wynn Road in Enterprise, Alabama.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Grayson Hodges, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

