$1 million thief’s plea to cut payments rejected

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge rejected pleas from a woman who stole nearly a million dollars from her longtime employer to reduce restitution payments.

Starla Ruth Ingram, 62, claimed she is in declining health, in need of surgery, and will no longer be able to work full-time, according to a motion filed by her attorney.

Ingram claims she has paid about $187,000 to her victims but still owes about $400,000. After submitting lump sum payments, the court ordered her to pay $1,000 monthly.

However, Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher Richardson, in his April 19 ruling, refused to cut those payments.

Ingram pleaded guilty to the theft of nearly $600,000 though prosecutors claim that she embezzled toward a million dollars from Summerford Truck Lines. She couldn’t be charged with some thefts because the statute of limitations had expired.

Among the company’s most trusted employees, Ingram embezzled up to $4,000 a week from the company, prosecutors said.

Testimony revealed that she used that money to live lavishly, purchase expensive gifts, and give offerings to her church.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Stanley called it one of the most heinous white-collar crimes she has prosecuted.

“(The Summerfords) were hurt tremendously. This is a person they considered a member of their family who preyed upon their business,” she told News 4 following Ingram’s 2018 sentencing.

Stanley said that as office manager, Ingram put fictitious people on the payroll, then diverted their “salaries” into her bank accounts.

When the company struggled, the Summerfords prayed for financial blessings and Ingram, according to testimony, prayed with them, never letting on what caused their desperation.

She served about a third of her 10-year sentence in a work release program before The Alabama Department of Corrections released her last year.

