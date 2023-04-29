Sunny Days Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A few isolated showers overnight leading to mostly cloudy sky conditions. Clouds will move out by mid-morning Sunday leading to a beautiful afternoon. Dry conditions for our work week with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Small rain chances for next Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT – Isolated showers. Low near 58°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – AM cloudy, PM sun. High near 76°. Winds W at 15-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 52°. Winds W at 15-20 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 52° High: 80° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 80° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 83° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 63° High: 84° 20%

SAT: Any rain ends early, then sunny. Low: 64° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Very rough on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 25-30 kts. Seas offshore 8-11 feet.

