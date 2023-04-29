Man walking along Geneva County highway killed

Slocomb, Ala. (WTVY) -A Geneva County man walking along a rural roadway died Friday night when struck by a car.

County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the victim as 31-year-old Rashaud Dubose of Slocomb, who investigators pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle was unable to see the pedestrian that was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the road at the time,” Adkinson said.

He believes alcohol did not factor in the accident along Geneva County Highway 91.

