Man walking along Geneva County highway killed

The driver of the vehicle was unable to see the pedestrian that was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the road at the time of the accident,” Coroner Donny Adkinson said.
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed generic(Pixabay)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Slocomb, Ala. (WTVY) -A Geneva County man walking along a rural roadway died Friday night when struck by a car.

County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the victim as 31-year-old Rashaud Dubose of Slocomb, who investigators pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the vehicle was unable to see the pedestrian that was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the road at the time,” Adkinson said.

He believes alcohol did not factor in the accident along Geneva County Highway 91.

