Enterprise woman dies after 51 years in nursing home

(Anjo Antony)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -An Enterprise woman who spent 51 years in a nursing home after she was severely injured has died.

74-year-old Annie Rene Helms passed away on Thursday, at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation, according to her Searcy Funeral Home obituary.

That obit stated that Ms. Helms was paralyzed because of an automobile accident when she was 21.

Her survivors expressed appreciation to Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation for their care.

Helms remains will be buried beside her parents during a private ceremony.

Searcy Funeral Home did not include a photo in her obituary.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church scores huge victory in Methodist dispute
Coley McCraney's attorneys say they'll seek a new trial after his conviction on four capital...
McCraney attorneys allege possible juror misconduct
Mugshot
Suspected Peanut Festival parade shooter indicted
Coley McCraney was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for the murders of JB...
McCraney’s nerves hurt his murder trial credibility: Attorney
Pedestrian killed generic
Man walking along Geneva County highway killed

Latest News

Troy offensive lineman Jake Andrews was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth...
Troy’s Jake Andrews Selected in Fourth Round of NFL Draft
Pedestrian killed generic
Man walking along Geneva County highway killed
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks to reporters about Coley McCraney's murder...
End teen murder rumors, McCraney did it: AG
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall addresses social media rumors on April 27, 2023.
Steve Marshall on social media rumors 4-29-2023