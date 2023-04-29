Enterprise woman dies after 51 years in nursing home

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -An Enterprise woman who spent 51 years in a nursing home after she was severely injured has died.

74-year-old Annie Rene Helms passed away on Thursday, at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation, according to her Searcy Funeral Home obituary.

That obit stated that Ms. Helms was paralyzed because of an automobile accident when she was 21.

Her survivors expressed appreciation to Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation for their care.

Helms remains will be buried beside her parents during a private ceremony.

Searcy Funeral Home did not include a photo in her obituary.

