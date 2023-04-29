End teen murder rumors, McCraney did it: AG

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall wants rumors about who killed two Dothan teens in a notorious South Alabama murder case to end.

“The jury got it right,” he said after Coley McCraney’s conviction on Capital Murder charges related to the shootings of JB Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.

Despite that April 26 conviction, social media still has unfounded theories that others killed those 17-year-old girls.

“This case has been surrounded by rumors, by innuendo, and allegations that are absolutely false,” Marshall said after the jury sentenced McCraney to life without parole.

McCraney’s defense attempted to implicate a police officer, but she recanted her outlandish claims that an officer, in a drunken stupor, admitted he killed those girls.

“I lied,” she told the judge.

That woman’s family testified in a court hearing that she was sometimes delusional.

Several other rumors have also been persistent but without foundation.

“And to the extent there are still allegations and rumors that many still want to propound on social media…they didn’t sit in (the) courtroom and listen to the evidence because if they had, they would understand exactly why the jury convicted (McCraney),” Marshall said.

He also defended Ozark police, frequently criticized for their handling of the investigation that led to McCraney’s arrest when DNA implicated him 20 years after the murders.

“This case has shown conclusively who committed this offense, who should be held accountable, and the jury got it right,” Marshall said.

Despite the conviction, a small group rallied outside the Dale County Courthouse in support of McCraney who still maintains his innocence.

