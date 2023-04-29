On the dotted line: Meri-Grace Miller

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Lurleen B. Wallace is gaining a Cottonwood Bear next softball season.

Meri-Grace Miller signed on the dotted line early Friday morning.

Miller is a center fielder and leadoff slap hitter, averaging .413 at the plate with 31 hits in 22 games and 18 stolen bases.

In her four years as a starter, she scored 29 runs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.