On the dotted line: Meri-Grace Miller

LBW is gaining a Cottonwood Bear next softball season.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - Lurleen B. Wallace is gaining a Cottonwood Bear next softball season.

Meri-Grace Miller signed on the dotted line early Friday morning.

Miller is a center fielder and leadoff slap hitter, averaging .413 at the plate with 31 hits in 22 games and 18 stolen bases.

In her four years as a starter, she scored 29 runs.

